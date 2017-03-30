Special prosecutor appointed in B.C. political donations case

A special prosecutor has been appointed as police continue to investigate alleged illegal political contributions in British Columbia.

The Criminal Justice Branch announced Thursday that special prosecutor David Butcher will provide legal advice to the RCMP as it looks into indirect political contributions and possible BC Election Act violations.

Elections BC first launched an investigation following the publication of a Globe and Mail story that alleged some lobbyists were being illegally repaid for making personal donations under their names – a practice that is against the law.

The case was then handed over the RCMP, which continues to investigate.

