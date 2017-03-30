TransLink moves ahead with safety barriers on buses

All new buses in TransLink’s fleet will soon come with an extra layer of protection for drivers.

Coast Mountain Bus Company announced Thursday that it is moving ahead with safety barriers for operators after test driving a number of potential options over the last two years.

Starting next year, all new buses ordered by TransLink will come installed with the barriers – at a cost of $5,000 per barrier – and more than 200 air-conditioned buses in the existing fleet will be retrofitted with the protective structure.

“This whole issue is driven by safety,” said Haydn Acheson, president of Coast Mountain Bus Company. “Operator safety by far, of course, is No. 1. But, of course, when they’re driving the buses and get assaulted, it puts passengers in jeopardy as well as the public outside on the road. This covers off all areas.”

Before settling on a final design and manufacturer, Acheson said a half dozen buses were equipped with various barriers and trialed over the last two years with help from the bus drivers union, WorkSafe and BC Transit.

Acheson said there were a number of problems with some of the designs tested, including glare, uncomfortable heat in hot weather and difficulty communicating with passengers.

The final pick, which rectified many of those issues, is already used by transit systems in Las Vegas and New York but the system isn’t ideal for non-air conditioned vehicles.

“Heat tends to get trapped in the summer time up in the front,” said Acheson.

TransLink expects to be ordering 100 to 120 new buses a year as part of its ongoing modernization program and as part of the mayors’ Phase One transit expansion plan.

Although trolley buses aren’t air conditioned, Acheson said CMBC will also install barriers on some of them this year on a trial basis.

“The ventilation system is a little bit different on those buses,” he explained. “If that goes well, we’ll move to moving barriers on the trolley buses as well.”

Assaults on bus operators

2011: 146

2012: 117

2013: 134

2014: 119

2015: 110

2016: 106