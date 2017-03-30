Vancouver hits grim milestone as 100 people die from overdoses in 3 months

One hundred people have died from suspected overdoses in Vancouver in the first three months of 2017.

The death rate puts the city on pace for 400 deaths this year, almost double the 215 people who died of suspected overdoses in 2016 when the public health crisis was first declared.

Firefighters in Vancouver were called to 162 overdoses last week (Mar. 20-26, 2017), an increase of 56 per cent over the 104 calls the previous week, the city said in a press release Thursday. Five people died last week from suspected overdoses, bringing the total number of people who have died to 100.

“It’s abominable that with 100 overdose deaths already this year in Vancouver – almost half of 2016’s total – we have yet to see effective action from the provincial and federal governments on health care solutions that will stop the death toll in this fentanyl crisis,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, in the release.

“Overdose death totals have long surpassed horrific levels and the B.C. Government urgently needs to spend the $10 million received from the federal government before yet another hundred families are impacted by tragic and preventable deaths.”

Fentanyl crisis:

In 2016, 922 people died in B.C. from overdoses due to the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl mixed in street drugs. About a quarter of all deaths were in Vancouver.

The city is calling for the expansion of the Injectable Opioid Assisted Therapy to another 450 people. The Crosstown Clinic currently offers the lifesaving treatment to 140 people.