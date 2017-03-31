B.C. will match federal transit funding

British Columbia will match federal funding for transit projects in Metro Vancouver.

Minister Responsible for TransLink Peter Fassbender announced Friday that the province will match, dollar-for-dollar, the $2.2 billion the federal government budgeted by the federal government for Phase Two transit project in the region – which including light rail in Surrey and the extension of the SkyTrain along Broadway in Vancouver.

The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation called on the province to match federal funding when the budget was tabled, but Finance Minister Mike De John rejected the idea at the time.

However, Fassbender said the province needed time to analyze the federal budget and see what they were capable of devoting to transit projects.

The federal funding does not include money for a Pattullo Bridge replacement, which is a Phase Two projects.

Fassbender said that is because a business plan is still being developed for that project.