Passengers on Abbotsford to Calgary flight may have been exposed to measles

Fraser Health is warning passengers of a March 22 West Jet flight between Abbotsford and Calgary that they may have been exposed to an infectious case of measles.

The flight in question was WestJet flight WS450, which left Abbotsford at 5:49 a.m. and arrived in Calgary at 7:50 a.m. on March 22.

Fraser Health says measles symptoms can take around 10 days to show up, and include fever, cough, runny nose and a rash that usually starts on the face, spreads to the torso and limbs, and lasts for around three days.

Fraser Health is asking anyone on the flight to check their immunization status. Those most at risk are people who have never been vaccinated or exposed to measles, including children under one year old. People born after 1970 should have had two doses of measles vaccine, while those born before 1970 have likely already been exposed to the illness.

If you have any of the symptoms, Fraser Health advises to call your doctor and tell them you may have been exposed to measles so they can prepare for your visit without exposing other patients to the illness.