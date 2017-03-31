Passengers on Abbotsford to Calgary flight may have been exposed to measles
Fraser Health authority is asking passengers on the March 22 flight to check immunization status and call their doctor if they start showing symptoms
Fraser Health is warning passengers of a March 22 West Jet flight between Abbotsford and Calgary that they may have been exposed to an infectious case of measles.
The flight in question was WestJet flight WS450, which left Abbotsford at 5:49 a.m. and arrived in Calgary at 7:50 a.m. on March 22.
Fraser Health says measles symptoms can take around 10 days to show up, and include fever, cough, runny nose and a rash that usually starts on the face, spreads to the torso and limbs, and lasts for around three days.
Fraser Health is asking anyone on the flight to check their immunization status. Those most at risk are people who have never been vaccinated or exposed to measles, including children under one year old. People born after 1970 should have had two doses of measles vaccine, while those born before 1970 have likely already been exposed to the illness.
If you have any of the symptoms, Fraser Health advises to call your doctor and tell them you may have been exposed to measles so they can prepare for your visit without exposing other patients to the illness.
Immunization rates in the Fraser Health region are lower than what is considered to offer “herd immunity”, when enough people are vaccinated to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like measles. In 2015, immunization rates in the health region were just 62 per cent, short of the 85-90 per cent goal.