'Reconciliation Pole' by master Haida carver to be raised at UBC

A unique totem pole soon to be raised in Vancouver tells a story about Canada's residential school system, while memorializing the thousands of Indigenous children who died while in attendance.

The redcedar pole shaped by master Haida carver James Hart (7idansuu) will be installed as a permanent fixture at the University of British Columbia on Saturday, April 1.

It's being called the “Reconciliation Pole” in an effort to remember the experiences of those affected while looking towards the future.

More from Cara McKenna:

Hart said carving the piece -- which features a depiction of the residential school his grandfather attended -- was difficult at times, but he also loved creating it.

“We need to pay attention to the past and work together on a brighter future,” Hart said in a statement.

“My hope for the pole is that it moves people to learn more about the history of residential schools and to understand their responsibility to reconciliation.”

Thousands of copper nails were hammered into the pole by survivors of the residential school system, their families and others, to honour all the children who didn't survive.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada estimated at least 6,000 died while attending the church-run facilities, while an estimated total of 150,000 were taken from their homes and placed into the schools as part of an assimilative government effort that ran from the 1800s until 1996.

While they were there, children were forbidden to practice their culture, and many were also abused physically and sexually.

Hart's totem depicts a “before, during and after” of residential schools, from the bottom to the top, with the final piece being an eagle as a symbol of togetherness and determination.

It will be the second pole by Hart to be raised at the university, as one already stands outside the Museum of Anthropology.

UBC president Santa Ono said in a release that he is honoured to have the pole on campus. It was jointly commissioned by the university and the Audain Foundation.

“This pole reflects UBC’s commitment to provide continued education and awareness about the Indian residential school system and the steps we must take to move forward together,” he said.

The pole will face the future site of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, which is expected to open on campus later this year.