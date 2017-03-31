Rent bank coming to New Westminster

New Westminster hopes to have a rent bank up and running by June to help tenants in the city cover emergencies like an illness or job loss that could push people into homelessness.

“It’s particular important in New Westminster in that we have a high number of rental units, particularly those for low-income residents,” said Jonathan Cote, the mayor of New Westminster. “There are many situations where people are on the edge of being able to make their rent payment and are living paycheck-to-paycheck.”

Rent banks, which are usually run by non-profit societies, have operated in Vancouver and Surrey for several years. The banks offer small, no-interest or low-interest loans to renters to cover one or two months of rent. According to a 2015 report, Vancouver’s rent bank prevented 167 evictions in its first two and a half years of operation.

The City of New Westminster will be providing operating funding to administer the program, while several credit unions will provide an initial $35,000 to loan out. The New Westminster Homelessness Coalition will replenish the fund with $4,000 a year.