Congestion at YVR clears after baggage issue causes delays for U.S. travellers

VANCOUVER — Many travellers were delayed at Vancouver International Airport early Saturday morning after an issue with the baggage system.

Steve Hankinson, the airport's Vice President of Operations and Maintenance, said travellers on more than 20 flights headed to the United States were delayed because of the issue.

He said bags were being processed much slower than usual starting at about 4 a.m., which created a backlog.

The issue caused hours-long lineups for people checking in at the U.S. departures side of the airport.

Hankinson said that several flights were delayed because of the issue, and a "small number" of passengers missed their flights.