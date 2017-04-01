Corey Small scores four goals, three assists as Stealth beat Rock

LANGLEY, B.C. — Corey Small scored four goals and three assists as the Vancouver Stealth beat the Toronto Rock 14-11 on Friday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Jordan Durston had a hat trick and Joel McCready added a pair for the Stealth (6-8). Matt Beers, Curtis Hodgson, Rhys Duch, Peter McFetridge and Cory Conway supplied the rest of the offence.

Tom Schreiber replied with four goals for Toronto (8-6), which also got two goals apiece from Kasey Beirnes and Reid Reinholdt. Brett Hickey, Brodie Merrill and Dan Lintner rounded out the attack.

Tye Belanger made 38 saves for the win in net as Nick Rose turned away 38-of-51 shots in defeat.