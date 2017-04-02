Capilano jazz nets numerous nods at Junos this weekend

Could jazz music help break down some of the walls being raised — literally and metaphorically — in the Donald Trump era?



As Canada honours its finest musicians this Sunday with the annual Juno Awards, a plethora of graduates and teachers at a celebrated local jazz school are set to hit the red carpet in Ottawa.



And the co-ordinator of Jazz Studies at Capilano University program believes the genre has the power to inspire serious change.



“Jazz is about the triumph of oppressed people,” explained the coordinator of Capilano University’s celebrated Jazz Studies program, Jared Burrows, in a phone interview. “African-Americans invented this music in the face of tremendous oppression; out of enslavement, these human beings were able to create this incredible art form.



“The triumph of humanity over oppression is the root of jazz. When people are confronted with situations that seem impossible or unsolvable, there's nothing else you can do except improvise, to react in a very personal and immediate way to the circumstances in which you find yourself.”



Seven graduates of the program, as well as two of his fellow instructors there, are up for award nods this year. One of them is Bria Skonberg, 36, who is nominated for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year. She’s not even alone in that category: fellow grad Amanda Tosoff is also nominated. The two were once roommates.



“Honestly (the nomination) came out of left field,” the Chilliwack singer said in a phone interview. “I got an email from a friend in B.C. who said, ‘Congratulations!’ I was like, ‘For what?!’



“What's really exciting about it, for me, is my first college roommate and I are nominated in the same category. It sounds cheesy but I feel we've won already.”



And beyond jazz, Burrows’ fellow faculty member CapU faculty member, Warren Dean Flandez — who teaches arts and entertainment management — is also nominated in the Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year category.



Burrows said this year’s slew of nominations connected to the Jazz Studies program was welcome news, but admittedly not unexpected.



“I’m not surprised at all actually,” he said. “We've had people win them before.



“I've been watching the careers of some of these alumni and what they're doing everywhere from New York City and Toronto and other places, and know it's a matter of time before they get the kind of recognition that they deserve.”



For vocal nominee Tosoff, attending the awards this weekend is obviously a chance to highlight her latest work, which brings poetry and music together.



It’s also a “nice reunion” for “fellow friends from Capilano nominated too,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to that.”