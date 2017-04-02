No ‘magic bullet’ to region’s share of transit funding: New Westminster mayor

The Mayor of New Westminster says there is still more work to do before the region’s Phase Two transit plan becomes a reality.

Jonathan Cote said Friday’s announcement that the province will match the federal government’s $2.2 billion for transit projects in Metro Vancouver is a “positive step forward” to realizing the proposed light rail lines in Surrey and the SkyTrain extension along Broadway in Vancouver.

The combined $4.4 billion covers off 80 per cent of the costs associated to the projects, which are critical components of the mayors’ 10-year transit plan.

But the region still hasn’t decided how they will raise the remaining 20 per cent.

There’s no doubt there is still more work to do and that there is still a funding gap to deliver the next phase of the mayors’ plan,” said Cote. “The funding gap has gotten a lot smaller than it was … but there is still funding that needs to be raised.”

The region has already raised municipal property taxes, will increase transit fares and has told TransLink to sell off some of its assets to pay for this year’s $2 billion Phase One transit improvement plan.

None of those increased revenues go towards Phase Two, which leaves the region to come up with other sources of revenue.

“It’s probably not going to be one magic bullet solution,” said Cote, speaking on behalf of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation. “I think some of the things on the table will be looking at property taxes, development cost levies and we’re hopeful the provincial government will allow us to look at some other funding tools that currently aren’t under the jurisdiction of the Mayors’ Council.”

In the past, the mayors have also proposed using Carbon Tax revenues to pay for transit, increasing the regional gas tax and implement road pricing.

One thing that probably won’t be on the table, according to Cote, is another proposal to increase the Provincial Sales Tax regionally.

A proposed 0.5 per cent increase to the PST was soundly defeated in 2015’s plebiscite on transit funding, back when the region was responsible for a third of the funding for its full transit plan.

“My gut would tell me we’re not going to go down that road based on the referendum results,” said Cote. “But given that we are dealing with a much smaller funding gap, whatever form of local revenue source and taxation we’re talking about is significantly smaller than it was during the referendum.”

Minister Responsible for TransLink Peter Fassbender told media Friday that the province is eager to see what the mayors come up with.

“We are prepared to roll up our sleeves and work together,” said Fassbender. “They have a number of ideas they are looking at. And as soon as they have those concepts and they want to bring them forward, the province will work with them and we’ll move forward.”