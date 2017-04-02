Lock up: As temperatures rise in Vancouver so do the chances of a break-in

The days are getting up warmer and also heating up are the chances of thieves breaking into your home.

Vancouver police is warning people to remember to lock all doors and windows as some residential break-ins happen with no forced entry.

“Something as simple as making sure your windows and doors are locked can stop a thief,” proclaimed Const. Jason Doucette in a statement.

The force says in the spring and summer there is a sizeable increase in the number of break-ins to homes, basement suites, townhouses and apartments.