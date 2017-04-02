Doggone it! Vancouver police jokingly dump German Shepherds for Shabradoodles as crime fighters
This April Fools Day got us for a split second
The Vancouver Police had a bit of fun on April Fools day with an announcement they were giving every officer a Shabradoodle.
It’s a genetically modified dog that has the “drive of a German Shepherd, the search capabilities of a Lab rador Retriever, and the smarts and hypoallergenic qualities of a Poodle. Shepherd, Labrador Retriever and a Poodle,” according to the release.
Police created the program after apprehended offenders raised concerns about allergic reactions from the force’s German Shepherds.
The VPD aims to provide every officer with a Shabradoodle by April 1st, 2018.
“We feel that we have a responsibility to our staff and the public to create an allergy-free work environment,” says spokesperson, Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham.
“By deploying hypoallergenic police dogs, we hope to attract allergy prone officers to our K-9 program, officers who could not have worked in a potential allergenic environment in the past.”