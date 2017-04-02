Doggone it! Vancouver police jokingly dump German Shepherds for Shabradoodles as crime fighters

The Vancouver Police had a bit of fun on April Fools day with an announcement they were giving every officer a Shabradoodle.

It’s a genetically modified dog that has the “drive of a German Shepherd, the search capabilities of a Lab rador Retriever, and the smarts and hypoallergenic qualities of a Poodle. Shepherd, Labrador Retriever and a Poodle,” according to the release.

Police created the program after apprehended offenders raised concerns about allergic reactions from the force’s German Shepherds.

The VPD aims to provide every officer with a Shabradoodle by April 1st, 2018.

“We feel that we have a responsibility to our staff and the public to create an allergy-free work environment,” says spokesperson, Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham.