Doggone it! Vancouver police jokingly dump German Shepherds for Shabradoodles as crime fighters

This April Fools Day got us for a split second

This is the Vancouver Police Department's new dog breed for their K-9 program: the 'Shabradoodle.'

Vancouver Police Department/YouTube

The Vancouver Police had a bit of fun on April Fools day with an announcement they were giving every officer a Shabradoodle.

It’s a genetically modified dog that has the “drive of a German Shepherd, the search capabilities of a Lab rador Retriever, and the smarts and hypoallergenic qualities of a Poodle.  Shepherd, Labrador Retriever and a Poodle,” according to the release.

Police created the program after apprehended offenders raised concerns about allergic reactions from the force’s German Shepherds.

The VPD aims to provide every officer with a Shabradoodle by April 1st, 2018.

The Shabradoodle is a genetically modified dog with the traits of a German Shepherd, a Labrador Retriever, and a Poodle.

Vancouver Police Department/YouTube

“We feel that we have a responsibility to our staff and the public to create an allergy-free work environment,” says spokesperson, Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham.

“By deploying hypoallergenic police dogs, we hope to attract allergy prone officers to our K-9 program, officers who could not have worked in a potential allergenic environment in the past.” 

