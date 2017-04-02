Vancouver police issue another opioid warning after 12 suspected drug overdoses
Police say the overdoses all happened in the Downtown Eastside.
Vancouver police has again issued a warning about the opioid drug problem in the city and the resulting overdoses.
In a release over the weekend, the force said there were 12 suspected drug overdoses in the area of Columbia and Gore streets on Saturday morning.
“Fortunately none of those overdoses resulted in a death,” police said in statement. “Police are recommending that drug users take precautions in light of the rash of overdoses and the ongoing opioid crisis.”
Safety tips offered by police include do not use drugs alone, carry naloxone and call 911 in the event of an overdose.