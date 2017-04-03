10-year welfare rate freeze hurts British Columbia: Report

A lot has changed in British Columbia over the last ten years. Welfare rates aren’t one of them.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on government – or whatever party is in power after the May 9 provincial election – to “depoliticize” the way welfare rates are set in the province.

April 1 marked the 10th anniversary of the last time basic assistance rate of $610 per month was increased in B.C.

At the same time, CCPA B.C. director Seth Klein said the cost of rent, food and other necessities have increased several times the rate of inflation.

“The sad reality is that there is no rationale that guides the setting of welfare rates,” Klein told Metro. “They’re set arbitrarily and then government are content to leave them frozen for years at a time and then eventually the pressure builds and they’re forced to increase them again by completely arbitrary amounts.”

Klein believes the province needs to index its welfare rate to inflation and establish an independent commission to determine what rates should be set at.

“That would set some policy rationale to the setting of rates,” Klein said.

Not all welfare rates have been frozen for 10 years.

Government has increased the rate for persons with disabilities two years in a row but, even then, Klein said rates have not kept up with inflation and cost of living.

Other provinces have moved forward in the last decade while B.C. has stood still.

“Newfoundland was one of the first provinces to get serious about a poverty reduction plan and one of the outcomes of that was they significantly boosted welfare rates and the indexed it to inflation,” said Klein. “10 years ago they shared with us the distinction of having the highest poverty rate in the country, and now they have a lower poverty rate than us.”

Klein said B.C.’s rates ranks sixth when it comes to basic assistance for a single person, or a parent with one child.

The province rates ninth for a couple with two children.

All the while, “No one disputes that we have the highest cost of living,” Klein said. “We need an immediate increase and there is no reason why they shouldn’t raise rates by 200 to 400 dollars a month just to get us some breathing room.”

Premier Christy Clark defended the province’s stance on welfare rates when the budget was tabled in February.

“In the budget, we raised the rates for people on disability by $600 a year, which is the first increase that people on disability have had in quite a few years," Clark told reporters. “When it comes to social assistance, though, what I would say is we are trying to help people move from welfare to work.

“I believe that most people who are on social assistance — not disability assistance, social assistance — want to find their way into a job … There are lots of jobs out there. We want to support people who are currently on welfare finding their way into a job.”

Klein said he’s still waiting for what the NDP intends to do about welfare rates in its campaign platform.

The Green Party would introduce a guaranteed income in B.C., but Klein said there are few details on what that would look like.