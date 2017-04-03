Tens of thousands of British Columbia patient files potentially hacked in PharmaNet breach

More than 20,000 British Columbians may have had their private data accessed due to a criminal breach of B.C.’s PharmaNet system, a police investigation has revealed.

The breaches targeted medical offices and pharmacies by people impersonating doctors. Personal information accessed has been used for fraudulent purposes, Vancouver police confirmed Monday.

In February, the VPD’s identity theft unit, along with members of the Ministry of Finance, investigated an identity theft case where the suspect was using personal info allegedly stolen from the PharmaNet, the network that links all B.C. pharmacies. A man in Richmond was arrested on Mar. 23, but has yet to be charged.

The investigation revealed the size of the PharmaNet breach included an additional 13,000 British Columbians may have had their data accessed, on top of the 7,500 announced earlier this year.

The Ministry of Health is contacting all people affected by the breach by letter, informing them off the incident and offering credit monitoring free of charge. They are also implementing tougher security measures with PharmaNet vendors.