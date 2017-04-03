4/20 permit kerfuffle holds lessons for next year: park board chair

This year’s kerfuffle over whether Vancouver would give 4/20 event organizers a permit or not holds some lessons for next year, says the park board chair.

This year’s 4/20 pot rally in Vancouver will go on without a permit, making it harder for park board staff to ensure the event does not damage the park and that people are safe, said Vancouver Park Board chair, Michael Wiebe.

“It will be more difficult in the sense that we won’t be able to push our policies on the organizers because they won’t have to compile with our regulations.”

He was in favour of granting 4/20 event organizers a permit – they applied for one last summer – but was out voted by the board.

Permitting the event would give the board a way of recuperating costs associated with extra patrols, washrooms, and clean up, he said. The permit cost for 4/20, which attracted 25,000 people to English Bay last year, would probably cost organizers $35,000, said Wiebe.

Last year’s event cost the park board about $24,000, according to a City of Vancouver spokesperson. It also cost the city $99,400 in policing costs and $6,900 for fire and rescue services.

Marijuana advocate and 4/20 event organizer Dana Larsen has told media he will pay the city and park board back for some of the costs they take on due to this year’s event, but neither he nor city officials know exactly what that would look like.

“The organizers have offered [to pay] so we will see but it’s not as clear. Normally its really structured,” said Wiebe.

But one thing is for certain – the park board will not be helping event organizers host the event. That means it will close the bathrooms and concession stand at Sunset Beach.

“We will turn off the power and water,” said Wiebe.

But park rangers will patrol the area to monitor any potential damage to the park, he said. The city told Metro it is too early to know whether there will be any road closures during 4/20 this year.

Wiebe says the board will continue to oppose 4/20 events on park board land but that it is willing to work with the organizers to find a solution.