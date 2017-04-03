Arrest made following alleged breach of British Columbia's PharmaNet system

VICTORIA — The provincial government says one person has been arrested after British Columbians' personal information was allegedly accessed through the PharmaNet system.

The province says in a release that 20,500 people may have had their information viewed inappropriately and, in some cases, used for fraudulent purposes.

PharmaNet links all B.C. pharmacies to a central set of data systems and logs all prescriptions, maintains basic profiles that include names, addresses, dates of birth, personal health numbers and medication histories.

The province says Vancouver police have confirmed that one person was arrested on March 23, but no charges have been laid.

The government says four breaches are alleged to be the result of cybercrime that targeted doctors' and medical offices and PharmaNet service vendors.

The Health Ministry has sent letters to people affected by the breaches and says they will be offered free credit monitoring, while a letter was sent to affected health-care practitioners, telling them how they can prevent unauthorized access.

The ministry has previously said it was first notified of the breaches last fall and Premier Christy Clark has said she was "profoundly disturbed" by the incidents.

The province says various ministries have done a "significant amount of work" since the breaches were discovered and "more robust" security measures will be implemented for PharmaNet and the system's vendors.