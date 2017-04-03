B.C. axe-wielding man detained, could face 'psychiatric detention'

Victoria's police department is requesting a 28-year-old man detained for threatening to carry an axe into a shopping mall be held for at least a month in "psychiatric hold."

The Saturday morning incident is just the latest in which British Columbia police officers have been at the front line of an exploding mental health crisis across the province, in which cops enter confrontations with people in distress.

The Victoria man was taken into custody, police said in a statement Monday, on the 3000-block of Scott Street in the provincial capital around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A local resident phoned police after confronting the suspect because he was walking down the street carrying an axe, the police stated.

"When the resident spoke with the man with the axe," the statement said, "the man indicated that he planned to head to a nearby shopping centre and seek a confrontation with police officers."

Police said that when they arrived, the man "immediately became confrontational."

But like a growing number of police departments, particularly in the wake of several fatal shootings of civilians in psychiatric distress one of which sparked a recent Coroner's inquest, officers are increasingly being instructed in "de-escalation techniques to peacefully resolve" such situations.



In the Victoria incident this weekend, the man was detained after police hit him with so-called "bean-bag projectiles," which led to the man dropping his axe and surrendering.



“This is type of incident that, unfortunately, our officers frequently face in the course of their duties,” said the department's acting Chief Del Manak, who is temporarily in the role as the Chief is facing disciplinary proceedings over allegations of inappropriate messages exchanged with an officer's spouse. “The crisis intervention and de-escalation training that all of our officers receive was put to good use to resolve this situation.”

The detained man was known to police, who had received "a number of calls" in the preceding week "leading officers to be concerned for his well-being."