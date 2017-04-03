Canadians want feds to protect Indigenous languages in law: poll

It’s been 21 years since last Indian Residential School shuttered its doors in 1996.

And despite a Conservative senator’s widely panned remarks defending the “good” intentions of the schools, they remain accused of “cultural genocide” by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission — particularly because of their attempts to permanently stamp out Indigenous languages.

But it appears the vast majority of Canadians don’t share Senator Lynn Beyak’s sentiments, at least when it comes to the erasure of traditional languages.

A newly released opinion survey by pollster Nanos found that nearly three-quarters of Canadians want Indigenous languages protected by federal law, and even legislated into more widespread use.

The Assembly of First Nations, which commissioned the survey, said the results were “important and encouraging.”

“The majority of Canadians understand the need to promote and revitalize Indigenous languages," said National Chief Perry Bellegarde in a statement. "… Canada deliberately tried to eradicate Indigenous languages. We must undo the damage done. Our languages are national treasures spoken nowhere else."

The poll found that although two-thirds of those polled were unaware the federal government has proposed an Indigenous Languages Act, 74 per cent of them would support it.

Asked for the reason for their opinions, two-thirds of supporters cited the importance of language to culture and identity, and nearly half said it would help “preserve heritage and history” of First Nations, Metis and Inuit as the country’s “founding people,” according to the poll’s results.

One-in-six Canadian backers of the law cited “reparation for past wrongs” as their rationale.

The respondents weren’t entirely on side with the move, however. Among the 21-per-cent minority of Canadians opposed to legislated language preservation, nearly eight-in-ten agreed that “it is not the government's job” or that languages should be First Nations’ “own responsibility.”

The Nanos opinion poll, conducted between Feb. 25-27, randomly canvassed the landlines and cellphones, and conducted online surveys, of 1,000 Canadian adults. The poll results were within a 3.1 per cent margin of error, 19 times out of 20.

Squamish language graduates honoured

This week, a Lower Mainland language revitalization effort is poised to bear fruit, as a 15 students are set to graduate from an innovative Squamish language course.

The Kwi Awt Stelmexw program, previously profiled in Metro, is hosting a graduation gala this Saturday featuring comedian Ryan McMahon, a four-course Indigenous feast, and even Squamish karaoke.

“We’ve been working hard at increasing the number of speakers in our community,” explained Simon Fraser University language instructor Khelsilem in an email. “Less than a year ago, there were only five second-language speakers of the Squamish language. Today there are now 15 more.”