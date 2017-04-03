Driver injured after car plows through backyard fence of B.C. home

Police in British Columbia are reminding drivers to slow down after someone lost control of their car, skidded across the road and crashed through a backyard fence.

The RCMP say the incident involving a Dodge Caliber happened last Thursday evening in the Glenrosa area of Kelowna.

“Thankfully no pedestrians were in the immediate area at the time and no persons related to the residence were harmed,” Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that drivers need to "slow down for corners and curves and always abide the posted speed limits and suggested speed limits.”

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old Lake County woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries. There’s no word on charges, but police say the car sustained significant damage.