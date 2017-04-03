Fault near Victoria is active: UVic researcher

A new discovery of an active fault near Victoria is shaking up the geology world.

Previously thought to be inactive for millions of years, University of Victoria geologist Kristen Morell and her team has found evidence that the Leech River fault – just a few kilometres from downtown Victoria, B.C. – has caused at least two major earthquakes within the last 15,000 years.

“We’ve known that the Leech River fault as a very old one that was active, for example, 15 million years ago,” Morell told Metro. “But it wasn’t until these recent studies that we’ve been able to definitively show that it has hosted earthquake in the recent past.”

Researchers used light detection and ranging – shooting laser pulses at the ground to see what the earth looks like without vegetation – to identify subtle changes to the ground caused by the earthquakes and then dated the affected sediments.

Morell said for the earthquakes to rupture the surface, they would have had to been at least a magnitude of 6.5.

Although still active, Morell said the Leech River fault is much smaller and produces earthquakes far less frequently than the Cascadia megathrust fault often associated with the impending “Big One”.

And while the fault’s proximity to British Columbia’s capital is worrisome, Morell said there is no need to panic.

“Right now, all we know is that it has ruptured more recently [than previously thought]. This is really an initial discovery and what needs to happen before any policies are made is to figure out exactly when these earthquakes were and how big they were,” she said. “It’s really actually a good thing that we’re getting more information about the dynamic planet that we’re living in.

“The more information we have, the better prepared we can be for these types of events, which we know have to happen.”

Morell’s findings were published in the March edition of the Geological Society of America’s GSA Today publication.