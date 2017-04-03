Fighting fake news: B.C. prof offers tips in battle against deception

Tired of doubting every "news" story shared on Facebook or Twitter as potentialy fake?

Although the phrase "fake news" gained widespread popularity after Donald Trump's rise to the U.S. Presidency, the phenomenon of misinformation and propaganda is hardly a new invention.

"In a culture of clickbait, emotions rather than facts can shape public opinion," said University of British Columbia education professor Ron Darvin, in a UBC media release. "It becomes easier for us to rely on what feels right, rather than to figure out what is right."

Thankfully, he argued, there are things we can all do to combat it — and figure out if what we're reading is fraudulent or genuine.



Darvin, who won this year's Emerging Scholar Award of the American Educational Research Association, is an expert on elementary-aged schoolkids' digital literacy skills. But his research on Kindergaren to Grade 12 students' habits offer insight we could all learn from.



"Fake news has become a catch-all term for everything from hoaxes to conspiracy theories to 'alternative facts,'" Darvin said in a UBC media release Monday. "To combat fake news, we have to distinguish it from satire or news that people just don’t want to hear.

"Fake news is fabricated, deceptive or distorted information meant to mislead the public."

It could be either propaganda — designed to lie for political reasons — or it could be simply to generate advertising revenues through click-bait, he explained.



But while fake news stories are popular and seemingly ubiquitous, such as one popular meme that falsely alleged Hilary Clinton was trafficking children for sex through a Washington, D.C. pizzeria, which led to a gunman going to the actual pizzeria and firing his weapon, we're not as powerless as we may seem, Darvin argued.



Facebook, for instance, has started testing out a "fact-checking tool" in the U.S. and Germany to let readers know when a story has been disputed by reliable researchers such as Snopes.com or the Associated Press. Likewise, Google's Chrome web browser offers an add-on called the "B.S. Detector" to warn users they're about to "share something from a questionable source," he said.



"Users should also know how to examine online texts more closely," Darvin advised. "This would include understanding the political leanings of certain news sites, analyzing domain names or URLs to make sure they are legitimate, or recognizing poor web design.

"Consuming news effectively requires the audience to be vigilant about what they are reading, listening or watching, and figuring out who created this content and for what purpose."

When it comes to kids, however, that's a lot to expect. Can parents do anything to help their children learn better digital literacy.

"More than parents just asking their child: 'How was school today?' they should also ask them what they’ve read online, on Facebook, or seen on Snapchat that day," he suggested. "Parents can role model digital literacy skills to their children, and provide them with the right tools to verify what’s online.

"They have to surround them with legitimate news sources and help them learn how to distinguish fact from opinion at a young age."