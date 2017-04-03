British Columbia to offer specialty plates for charities and non-profits
The new plates allow people to customize their rides, while providing funding for charities.
The Insurance Corporation of B.C. is expanding on the success of its recent B.C. Parks-themed licence plates by extending its specialty plate program to charities and not-for-profits.
ICBC is hoping to attract registered charities, not-for-profit organizations, educational institutions, commercial organizations and professional or amateur sports teams affiliated with a charity.
“These new specialty plates will help customers customize their vehicles, while providing important funding to charities and not-for-profit organizations,” said Mark Blucher, ICBC’s president and CEO.
A request for expression of interest was posted Monday on BC Bid (the online marketplace where government organizations issue contract opportunities) for feedback from potential sponsors. A formal call for sponsors will likely be held this fall, with plates available for purchase in 2018.
More than 14,000 specialty B.C. Parks licence plates have sold in the past two months. In the lead-up to the 2010 Games, ICBC sold roughly 208,000 Olympic plates. Approximately 59,000 are still on the road.