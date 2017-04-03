British Columbia to offer specialty plates for charities and non-profits

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. is expanding on the success of its recent B.C. Parks-themed licence plates by extending its specialty plate program to charities and not-for-profits.

ICBC is hoping to attract registered charities, not-for-profit organizations, educational institutions, commercial organizations and professional or amateur sports teams affiliated with a charity.

“These new specialty plates will help customers customize their vehicles, while providing important funding to charities and not-for-profit organizations,” said Mark Blucher, ICBC’s president and CEO.

ICBC:

A request for expression of interest was posted Monday on BC Bid (the online marketplace where government organizations issue contract opportunities) for feedback from potential sponsors. A formal call for sponsors will likely be held this fall, with plates available for purchase in 2018.