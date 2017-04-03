Police say public safety disregarded as man shot dead in Langley, B.C.

LANGLEY, B.C. — Homicide investigators have identified a 20-year-old man as the victim of a shooting in Langley, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Tyrell Sinnott had a criminal record and was involved in the drug trade.

Police say members of the public were treating the Surrey, B.C., resident's gunshot wounds when officers and ambulance personnel arrived at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

First responders took over resuscitation, but police say Sinnott died at the scene.

Investigators believe the young man was targeted but say it's too early to know if he was associated with a gang.