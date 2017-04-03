Sparwood, B.C. to honour men who died in coal mine explosion 50 years ago
SPARWOOD, B.C. — A ceremony in Sparwood, B.C., marks the 50th anniversary of a deadly coal mine explosion.
On April 3, 1967, a blast tore through the Balmer North mine in southeastern B.C., killing 15 men and injuring 10 others.
It happened at 4 p.m., just as the first members of the afternoon shift were entering the mine, but the day shift had already left.
A bronze statue of a miner will be unveiled in Sparwood's Titan Park to remember the victims.
Statue sculptor Nathan Scott says that as a former miner, he understands the significance of the unveiling.
He says that in B.C.'s small mining towns, disasters such as the one at Balmer North affect many people for a very long time. (CHBZ)