Sparwood, B.C. to honour men who died in coal mine explosion 50 years ago

SPARWOOD, B.C. — A ceremony in Sparwood, B.C., marks the 50th anniversary of a deadly coal mine explosion.

On April 3, 1967, a blast tore through the Balmer North mine in southeastern B.C., killing 15 men and injuring 10 others.

It happened at 4 p.m., just as the first members of the afternoon shift were entering the mine, but the day shift had already left.

A bronze statue of a miner will be unveiled in Sparwood's Titan Park to remember the victims.

Statue sculptor Nathan Scott says that as a former miner, he understands the significance of the unveiling.