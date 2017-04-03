Suburbs beat Vancouver when it comes to zoning for multi-family units: report

When you think of recent development in Vancouver, you probably think of condo towers being constructed at a dizzying rate.

But when it comes to the proportion of land zoned for multi-family buildings versus single-family homes, the suburbs have Vancouver beat, according to a study by the Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association.

Port Moody, the City of Langley, Richmond, New Westminster and the City of North Vancouver all have between 24 and 27 per cent of their land zoned for high-density, compared to the 19 per cent of land Vancouver has zoned for multi-family.

The City of Langley has the most land zoned for multi-family, at 27.5 percent, while West Vancouver has 94.7 per cent of its land devoted to single family houses and just 5.3 per cent zoned for apartment and condo buildings.