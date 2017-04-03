Check out these decked out IKEA stools by Vancouver university students

News / Vancouver

Students in a UBC forestry program used industry-grade coating techniques to upgrade the popular furniture buy.

UBC Forestry students upgraded $20 IKEA step stools as part of a class assignment.

UBC Public Affairs/Contributed

Wood science students at the University of British Columbia have transformed $20 Bekvam step stools into colourful masterpieces.

Some stools had elaborate designs.

UBC Public Affairs/Contributed

It’s the type of DIY many people do in their own homes but UBC forestry students took it another level, using industry-grade coating technology to beautify more than a dozen stools.

UBC Public Affairs

Students were showcase their designs to industry experts from across Canada on Monday afternoon.

The assignment is part of a class in UBC’s faculty of forestry. 

Forestry students at UBC use industry-grade coating techniques to beautify IKEA stools.

UBC Public Affairs/Contributed

