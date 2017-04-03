Check out these decked out IKEA stools by Vancouver university students
Students in a UBC forestry program used industry-grade coating techniques to upgrade the popular furniture buy.
Wood science students at the University of British Columbia have transformed $20 Bekvam step stools into colourful masterpieces.
It’s the type of DIY many people do in their own homes but UBC forestry students took it another level, using industry-grade coating technology to beautify more than a dozen stools.
Students were showcase their designs to industry experts from across Canada on Monday afternoon.
The assignment is part of a class in UBC’s faculty of forestry.