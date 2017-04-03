Pump pain continues: Vancouver still paying the most for gas in any Canadian city

Vancouverites paid the most for gas Monday morning than any other city in Canada, according to a gas-price comparison website.

Drivers paid about $1.41 per litre at Vancouver gas stations Monday morning, according to the website. Meanwhile drivers in Toronto paid about $1.12 per litre.

And this isn’t a one-time thing – B.C. drivers have had to deal with higher-than-average gas prices for more than a decade, according to GasBuddy’s 120-month average price chart.

This is what everyone else in the country pays, as of April 3, 2017 according to GasBuddy.com

1. Vancouver: $1.41/L

2. Newfoundland: $1.29/L

3. Toronto: $1.12/L

4. Ottawa: $1.06/L

5. Halifax: $1.05/L

6. Calgary: $1.03/L

7. Winnipeg: $1.02/L

8. Edmonton: $1.01/L