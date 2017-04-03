News / Vancouver

Pump pain continues: Vancouver still paying the most for gas in any Canadian city

Drivers in Vancouver get the worst deal when it comes to the prices the way pay to fill up.

Gas prices in Vancouver were about $1.41 per litre in Vancouver April 3, 2017.

Vancouverites paid the most for gas Monday morning than any other city in Canada, according to a gas-price comparison website

Drivers paid about $1.41 per litre at Vancouver gas stations Monday morning, according to the website. Meanwhile drivers in Toronto paid about $1.12 per litre.

And this isn’t a one-time thing – B.C. drivers have had to deal with higher-than-average gas prices for more than a decade, according to GasBuddy’s 120-month average price chart.

This is what everyone else in the country pays, as of April 3, 2017 according to GasBuddy.com

1. Vancouver: $1.41/L

2. Newfoundland: $1.29/L

3. Toronto: $1.12/L

4. Ottawa: $1.06/L

5. Halifax: $1.05/L

6. Calgary: $1.03/L

7. Winnipeg: $1.02/L

8. Edmonton: $1.01/L

9. Saskatchewan: $0.98/L

