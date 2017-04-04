Allow people to live in vehicles when vacancy rates are low: Victoria mayor

Get caught sleeping in your car or camper van in Victoria, and it could cost you up to $75.

With rental vacancy rates in the city at just 0.5 per cent, the mayor of Victoria is now hoping to change a bylaw that prohibits people from sleeping in their vehicles.

“I’ve heard some support, some concern,” said Lisa Helps of her motion, “but generally outrage that we’re in a prosperous country, it’s the 21st century, and there are working people living in their vehicles.”

Related:

Victoria’s current bylaw specifically targets people who attempt to sleep overnight in their vehicles, stating: “A person must not park their vehicle on the street for the purpose of sleeping overnight in the vehicle. A person must not sleep overnight in a vehicle parked on a street.”

Helps wants to amend the bylaw so it is not enforced when the rental vacancy rate is at or below 3 per cent. Victoria’s vacancy rate is currently even lower than Metro Vancouver’s vacancy rate of 0.7 per cent. In both regions, soaring property prices and tight rental conditions have led to rent rates spiking.

As Victoria’s vacancy rate has fallen, there has been an increase in people ticketed for sleeping in vehicles: 80 tickets were issued in 2014; 62 in 2015; and 176 in 2016.

Helps said she first became aware of the issue when someone “speaking on behalf of working people in Victoria who are also living in their cars” messaged her privately on Facebook.

Camper vans are a common site on many of Vancouver’s residential streets and industrial areas. Vancouver does not have a bylaw prohibiting sleeping in vehicles, but officers will respond to complaints about vehicles that violate city parking rules: oversize vehicles (taller than seven feet three inches, or longer than 21 feet) cannot be parked for longer than three hours next to a business. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., oversized vehicles can’t park at all unless the user has a street-use permit. Similar rules apply to oversized vehicles parked beside a home, school, church or park.

The number of complaints about oversized vehicles in Vancouver has been rising, from 865 complaints in 2012 to 1,312 in 2015.