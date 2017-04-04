Candidates in upcoming B.C. provincial election to receive housing data

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Every person running in British Columbia's upcoming general election will have some housing homework to do as the campaign gets underway.

Officials with the BC Non-Profit Housing Association say it will provide each candidate with a comprehensive report on the state of housing across the province.

Association CEO Kishone Roy says the document outlines what kind of housing is needed, how many homes are required, who needs the shelter and how much it will cost.

He says the data will come from federal sources, as well as the association's own rental housing index, provincial projections on demographics and the condition of current rental housing stocks.

Roy says anyone who is serious about becoming a member of the legislative assembly must have a solution on housing.