'Generation X' author Douglas Coupland wins top B.C. book prize

Celebrated and iconoclastic Vancouver writer and artist Douglas Coupland has won one of the province's top literary prizes, the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence.

The $5,000 prize will be presented on April 29 at a gala hosted by the West Coast Book Prize Society.

According to a press release Tuesday, the prize was created by former B.C. Lieut. Governor Iona Campagnolo, "to recognize British Columbia writers who have contributed to the development of literary excellence in the province."

Since his first novel Generation X hit the bestseller lists internationally in 1991, Coupland's published at least 23 books, roughly half of them novels, and works for both screen and stage.

More recently, he's also become infamous for his eccentric public art projects including Gumhead — in which members of the public could stick wads of used chewing gum to a giant replica of his head — and more recently a global quest to find a Van Gogh doppelganger for another art project.

The award's jury explained its decision by stating that Coupland "has given B.C. literature a good name globally, moreso than any other author," according to the press release. "After his Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture gave rise to a moniker for a generation, he has produced a widely praised and startlingly original body of work primarily based on his observations of life in the Pacific Northwest …