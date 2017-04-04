Four Coquitlam schools locked down during police incident

UPDATE: Coquitlam RCMP say the hold and secure request has now been lifted and the area has been deemed safe.

Four schools in Coquitlam are locked down because of a police incident in the city.

According to Coquitlam RCMP, Baker Drive Elementary, Charles Best Secondary, Hillcrest Middle School and Children of Integrity Montessori were all asked to “hold and secure” around 2 p.m. on Tuesday because of a report of a suspicious person in the area.

Police say the request was made out of an abundance of caution until the investigation is over.

RCMP stressed there is no immediate or active threat to students and staff at the schools.