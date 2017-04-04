Metro Vancouver calls for changes to B.C.’s property tax regime

The Metro Vancouver regional district is calling for changes to B.C.’s “antiquated” property-based tax regime.

In a public callout to all parties in next month’s provincial election, the regional district pleaded for changes to the B.C. Home Owner Grant, the Property Transfer Tax and the School Property Tax.

“Metro Vancouver residents are facing an inequitable tax burden because of an antiquated taxation system based on assessed property values,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore, chair of the Metro Vancouver board.

“It’s patently unfair for more than half of B.C.’s population to be financially penalized when many residents are struggling to afford to remain in their homes.”

A recent report commissioned by Metro Vancouver found that homeowners in the Lower Mainland pay three times as much School Property Tax per household than the rest of the province.

As well, the rapid increase in home values mean that fewer homeowners are eligible for the province’s Home Owner Grant, which covers a portion of property taxes for homes worth less than $1.6 million. The Property Transfer Tax in the Lower Mainland has outstripped the rest of the province by 85 per cent since 2011.