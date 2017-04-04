Vancouver to announce Chief Resilience Officer

The City of Vancouver is announcing a Chief Resilience Officer Tuesday who will have more than $1 million in funding from the non-profit, 100 Resilient Cities, to put toward infrastructure, sustainability, and housing.

The non-profit is funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and aims to help cities plan for natural disasters like earthquakes and work on long-term planning issues like sustainability and transit.

The deputy city manager told Metro last year – when Vancouver’s place in 100 Resilient Cities was first announced – that some of the $1 million in funding would go toward housing affordability.

Related:

Other issues the city is aiming to address in the strategy include social inequality, earthquake preparedness, and climate change challenges like sea-level rise, according to Paul Mochrie, Vancouver’s deputy city manager.

At least one academic has said the 100 Resilient Cities initiative is a sign that those working outside of government are starting to recognize the important role that cities play in people’s lives.

“There just isn’t the kind of funding [available] to address the kind of issues that cities have to face,” said UBC geography professor, Penny Gurstein.