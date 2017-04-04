Vancouver to announce Chief Resilience Officer
The hiring is funded by the Rockefeller nonprofit, 100 Resilient Cities, and is meant to help cities prepare for natural disasters and plan for sustainability.
The City of Vancouver is announcing a Chief Resilience Officer Tuesday who will have more than $1 million in funding from the non-profit, 100 Resilient Cities, to put toward infrastructure, sustainability, and housing.
The non-profit is funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and aims to help cities plan for natural disasters like earthquakes and work on long-term planning issues like sustainability and transit.
The deputy city manager told Metro last year – when Vancouver’s place in 100 Resilient Cities was first announced – that some of the $1 million in funding would go toward housing affordability.
Other issues the city is aiming to address in the strategy include social inequality, earthquake preparedness, and climate change challenges like sea-level rise, according to Paul Mochrie, Vancouver’s deputy city manager.
At least one academic has said the 100 Resilient Cities initiative is a sign that those working outside of government are starting to recognize the important role that cities play in people’s lives.
“There just isn’t the kind of funding [available] to address the kind of issues that cities have to face,” said UBC geography professor, Penny Gurstein.
“Ideally, it would be good if this was coming from government. But it's not.”