BC Ferries spends $12.6M to buy used Greek ferry

BC Ferries is purchasing a 17-year-old ferry from Greece to provide direct service between Port Hardy and Bella Coola beginning next summer.

The 75-metre ferry, currently named the Aqua Spirit, was purchased for $12.6 million (8.75 million Euros). It was built in 2000 and can carry 35 vehicles and 150 passengers and crew.

“We believe this vessel, with its strong sea-keeping ability, size and enhanced amenities, will provide an excellent experience for customers exploring the spectacular Great Bear Rainforest,” Mark Collins, president and CEO of BC Ferries, said in a statement Wednesday.

BC Ferries launched an international search for a ferry last year after the provincial government committed the route between Northern Vancouver Island and the mid-coast to help boost Aboriginal tourism and the mid-coast economy. The roughly 10-hour trip will be made in daylight for tourism reasons.

The ferry corporation will take possession of the Aqua Spirit in August and it will undergo upgrades in the fall, including overhauling the main engines and generators, replacing life-saving equipment and upgrading the navigation equipment. All passenger areas will be refurbished.

Service will begin in mid-June and run through mid-September with sailings five days a week.

The exact sailing schedule, the on-board amenities and the renaming of the vessel will be announced in the future.