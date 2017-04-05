BC Greens promise free daycare for kids under 3 as part of education platform

The BC Green Party is promising publicly funded daycare for children under three and 25 hours of early childhood education a week for three and four year olds under the party’s education platform.

“Through an unprecedented investment in early childhood education, we can ensure that our children have the strongest start possible,” said Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head, at a press conference on April 5.

The party is also proposing to support parents who stay at home with their children with a benefit of up to $500 a month.

Related:

The plan also commits to:

increase funding for public schools, starting with a $220 million increase in 2017 and rising to $1.46 billion by 2020;

invest $35 million in nutrition and physical activities to ensure children are healthy and prepared for school;

$10 million per year for free adult education and $10 million a year for training for employees of small and medium sized businesses;

$65 million over four years for co-operative work programs to prepare high school and university students for their careers; and

needs-based grants to cover post-secondary tuition and tax forgiveness of up to $2,000 a year to assist graduates pay off their student loans.

The Greens are proposing to raise early childhood education funding from $495 million in 2017 to $1.38 billion in 2020.

Weaver said the plan has been fully costed, but those details will be released when the party reveals its full platform later this month. But the free daycare would be partially funded by parents paying tax on the program as a taxable benefit, if they earn more than $80,000 a year.

Weaver contrasted his party’s proposal with the current tax credit parents who pay for daycare can claim: “You wouldn’t have to pay (daycare fees) up front, but if you earn more than $80,000, at the end of it, if you choose to take that child care, then it would be viewed as a taxable benefit. So instead of getting a credit back, you’d owe a little bit more.”

The BC NDP have promised to adopt a $10 a day child care plan developed by B.C. child care advocates, who estimate it would cost government $1.1 billion a year by 2020.

Weaver indicated the 25 hours of free preschool would be provided by existing preschool operators. The early childhood education system he is proposing would not be rolled into the public K-12 school system, but a Green government would assist preschools to increase capacity.

The BC Green Party is also proposing to overhaul how K-12 education funding is allocated. Currently money is portioned out on a per-student basis, which Weaver said is creating iniquities between rich and poor, or urban and rural, communities.

“The funding model needs to be based and determined on what it costs to deliver the education in, for example, Stikine versus the Westside of Vancouver.”