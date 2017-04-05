Canadians now surprisingly ‘aware’ on Indigenous issues: poll

Canadians see staggering unemployment rates and unsafe housing as the top issues that must be addressed when it comes to Indigenous people, according to a new opinion poll.

Additionally, those surveyed list access to clean drinking water, financial transparency, and self-sufficiency are the next most important First Nations priorities, the Nanos survey found.

That those issues topped a to-do list came as little surprise to the director of the First Nations House of Learning at the University of British Columbia.

“Those are very important issues,” Indigenous studies associate professor Linc Kesler said. “If I’m surprised, it’s that so many people are aware of them. I’m very pleased that people are that aware.”

The results come amidst ongoing furor over a Conservative Senator’s praise for the “good” side of residential schools last month. Sen. Lynn Beyak refused to back down from her criticism of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which declared Canada’s Indian residential schools a form of “cultural genocide.”

In an interview with Metro last week, Charlene Bearhead — co-chair of the reconciliation fund set up by Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie — told Metro that the remarks were a reminder “ignorance is still alive and well” and that Canada “still has a long way to go” in addressing its history.

With on-reserve unemployment in British Columbia four times that of non-Indigenous residents, and several reserves under prolonged boil-water advisories, Kesler said the opinion poll results at least show broader public awareness. But he added that solving such crises also depends on governments showing the “political will” to actually change course, and most importantly an understanding of how previous “solutions” have actually inflicted more harm.

“We’re a country with a lot of expert knowledge in a lot of areas,” he argued. “It should be possible to make much better progress.”



The 1,000-respondent national poll was commissioned by the Assembly of First Nations AFN, which called the results “important and encouraging” in a statement.