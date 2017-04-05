March in Vancouver was the 'gloomiest' since 1951: Environment Canada
The sun only shone for a total of 70.5 hours in March.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
There may be a reason Vancouverites reacted to recent sunny days like moles blinking in the light: this March was the “gloomiest” since 1951, according to Environment Canada’s British Columbia office.
The sun only shone for a total of 70.5 hours in March. Other “gloomy” Marches include 2011, when the sun shone for 100.1 hours, 2007 (93.9 hours), 1989 (83.2 hours) and 1972 (78.4 hours).
Environment Canada is forecasting periods of rain (that would be what Vancouverites refer to as "real rain") from today until Friday, then "a chance of showers" (don't lose hope!) from Saturday to Monday. A mix of sun and cloud is currently forecast for next Tuesday.