March in Vancouver was the 'gloomiest' since 1951: Environment Canada

The sun only shone for a total of 70.5 hours in March.

Rain falls as protesters demonstrate against the Enbridge Northern Gateway Pipeline in Vancouver, on January 14, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

There may be a reason Vancouverites reacted to recent sunny days like moles blinking in the light: this March was the “gloomiest” since 1951, according to Environment Canada’s British Columbia office.

The sun only shone for a total of 70.5 hours in March. Other “gloomy” Marches include 2011, when the sun shone for 100.1 hours, 2007 (93.9 hours), 1989 (83.2 hours) and 1972 (78.4 hours).

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of rain (that would be what Vancouverites refer to as "real rain") from today until Friday, then "a chance of showers" (don't lose hope!) from Saturday to Monday. A mix of sun and cloud is currently forecast for next Tuesday.

