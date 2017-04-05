March in Vancouver was the 'gloomiest' since 1951: Environment Canada

There may be a reason Vancouverites reacted to recent sunny days like moles blinking in the light: this March was the “gloomiest” since 1951, according to Environment Canada’s British Columbia office.

The sun only shone for a total of 70.5 hours in March. Other “gloomy” Marches include 2011, when the sun shone for 100.1 hours, 2007 (93.9 hours), 1989 (83.2 hours) and 1972 (78.4 hours).