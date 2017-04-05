Nardwuar hip flips with Premier Clark, Horgan and Weaver

Premier Christy Clark managed to "hip flip" the decades-old routine of Vancouver's Nardwuar the Human Serviette in a newly released video by the oddball celebrity interviewer.

The radio host usually brings politicians, pop and punk stars he interviews an esoteric, extensively researched gift of memorabilia or collectibles.

And true to form, the 48-year-old CITR radio host got Clark to play the Hip Flip with him, from a 1968 board game in which players have to swing a plastic figure over a pole using just their hips.

Like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Jack Layton and Paul Martin before her, she agreed.

But amidst a cash-for-access scandal that has the RCMP investigating political donations in British Columbia, Clark instead gave Nardwuar a gift: a framed certificate of appreciation from the province.

New Democrat leader John Horgan also "hip flipped" with the iconic tartan-hatted personality, as did Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.