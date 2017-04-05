Nardwuar hip flips with Premier Clark, Horgan and Weaver
Turns out you don't need to donate to meet Premier and Opposition. Oddball B.C. radio host, once dragged away by Harper's RCMP detail, gets prime-time access.
Premier Christy Clark managed to "hip flip" the decades-old routine of Vancouver's Nardwuar the Human Serviette in a newly released video by the oddball celebrity interviewer.
The radio host usually brings politicians, pop and punk stars he interviews an esoteric, extensively researched gift of memorabilia or collectibles.
And true to form, the 48-year-old CITR radio host got Clark to play the Hip Flip with him, from a 1968 board game in which players have to swing a plastic figure over a pole using just their hips.
Like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Jack Layton and Paul Martin before her, she agreed.
But amidst a cash-for-access scandal that has the RCMP investigating political donations in British Columbia, Clark instead gave Nardwuar a gift: a framed certificate of appreciation from the province.
New Democrat leader John Horgan also "hip flipped" with the iconic tartan-hatted personality, as did Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.
All three are facing off with their parties in the May 9 provincial election, which if the attack ads airing on television and radio this week are any indication will likely be a bitter and at times personal campaign.