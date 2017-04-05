Simon Fraser University unveils plans for new $10M sports stadium

Simon Fraser University has unveiled plans for its 1,800-seat stadium that is scheduled to open its doors at the Burnaby campus in 2020.

The university's students are putting $10 million toward the project via a 2019-2030 student levy and SFU is providing an annual $50,000 to the student asssociation to aid any students in financial hardship due to the levy.

The stadium will feature a full roof, washroom facilities, and a media centre and will be home to Canada's National Collegiate Athletic Association teams.

“For the first time in our history, our student athletes will have a permanent outdoor home on campus where students can come together to build and celebrate school spirit,” says Theresa Hanson, senior director athletics and recreation.

“The stadium project will enable us to bring entertainment and life to the campus, and engage with alumni and surrounding community.”

SFU's student athletes say the stadium will give them a better stage to showcase their hard work to the community and foster that school spirit.

“Having a home stadium on campus will attract more students to our games and give us a true home field advantage,” says Jordan Herdman, a linebacker for the SFU Clan football team.

“Playing in front of home fans means the world to an athlete because they know that everybody in the crowd is cheering for them.”