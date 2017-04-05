Vancouver art organizations get $500,000 grant to encourage local art

Vancouver’s art scene will be getting a boost as the city gets ready to invest $500,000 into non-profit art organizations.

In February, the Public Art Program issued a call to local art organizations that needed additional financial support to pursue a planned public art initiative.

Over the next two years, 10 projects will receive funding to enable to new opportunities to create murals, artwork by Indigenous artists, and other new public art projects throughout Vancouver.

Last summer, city council put forward a motion to support Vancouver’s public art activities and increase awareness through new projects, with a total investment of $1.5 million. The first report in 2016 identified five art projects. A total of $755,000 went to local arts organizations to help build their program.

“From my perspective it also allows a lot of interesting organizations who primarily program for their own inside spaces ... to really show themselves to a broader community that don’t necessarily set foot inside their door,” said Eric Fredrickson, manager of Vancouver's Public Art Program.