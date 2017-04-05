Vancouver police use DNA to crack decade-old break-and-enter cases

VANCOUVER — DNA evidence led police in Vancouver to a suspect in a series of burglaries spanning more than a decade.

Police say they have linked at least 11 residential break-and-enters on the city's west side between 2005 and 2016.

They say in most of the cases, windows or skylights were smashed in order to gain access to the home.

Evidence collected from the scenes was tested for DNA and police say the lab found that a sample submitted in May 2016 matched a suspect in 10 other unsolved break-ins.

Officers then identified a suspect, gathered more evidence and confirmed a DNA match.