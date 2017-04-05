Vancouver police use DNA to solve decade-plus string of break-ins

Investigators in Vancouver used DNA samples collected over the past 12 years to solve a decade-plus string of break-and-enters on the West Side.

Darcy Paul Knape, 52, of Vancouver, has been arrested and is charged with nine counts of break-and-enter. Investigations in two other cases is ongoing.

According to police, DNA evidence was used to link 11 residential break-ins between 2005 and 2016. In many of the cases, the suspect entered the home by smashing windows or skylights, leaving behind DNA evidence.

In May 2016, a sample was collected that matched 10 previous unsolved break-ins. Police identified a suspect and got a DNA match.