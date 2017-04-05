Vancouver police use DNA to solve decade-plus string of break-ins
A 52-year-old Vancouver man is charged with 9 counts of break-and-enter.
Investigators in Vancouver used DNA samples collected over the past 12 years to solve a decade-plus string of break-and-enters on the West Side.
Darcy Paul Knape, 52, of Vancouver, has been arrested and is charged with nine counts of break-and-enter. Investigations in two other cases is ongoing.
According to police, DNA evidence was used to link 11 residential break-ins between 2005 and 2016. In many of the cases, the suspect entered the home by smashing windows or skylights, leaving behind DNA evidence.
In May 2016, a sample was collected that matched 10 previous unsolved break-ins. Police identified a suspect and got a DNA match.
“Reducing property crime remains a priority for the VPD, and modern-day science is helping us make a difference,” said Const. Jason Doucette, in a statement Wednesday.
