A night in the life of a Vancouver street kid

“I used to go looking for green spaces,” says James, a 20-year-old from Surrey who was recently homeless in Vancouver for six months.

“You tend to see a lot of people on city blocks, which is something I try to keep away from, because you tend to get in a bit more trouble when you’re out there. But I’ve slept everywhere, from the Burrard Street Bridge to Crab Park to just all over Vancouver, just trying to stay safe.”

On Thursday night, James and other young people will be sharing their experiences at a fundraiser for Directions Youth Services, an agency that runs a shelter for 19 to 24-year-olds on Burrard Street as well as offering services like counselling and a drop-in centre that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Homeless in Vancouver:

The goal of the A Night in the Life event is to give participants a sense of what it’s like to be a young person struggling with homelessness and how hard it can be to get off the street.

The event includes a roleplaying exercise where the youth play social workers, police officers and employers. Fundraiser participants adopt the identity of a homeless youth, which might include having a mental illness, an addiction or a criminal record. They have 90 minutes to find shelter, food and employment.

“One of the things that was really impactful when we did this event last year was how frustrated the participants became at how difficult it is to navigate the system,” said Callum Scott, director of Directions.

The event also includes a tour of Granville Street — Vancouver’s “entertainment district,” but also where many young people living on the street gather and sleep.

“They’ll really get to see that area from the perspective of a homeless youth, seeing where the safe places to sleep are, where they might be able to find some food, where to go to the bathroom,” Scott said. “You don’t see Granville the same way again.”

James, who now has permanent housing and hopes to complete his high school equivalency, said the youth-focused services Directions offers were vital to helping him get off the street and deal with the mental health and addictions issues that led to him becoming homeless.

“If you go down to the Downtown Eastside, one of the things I’ve noticed is they don’t have programs like Directions that cater towards youth,” he said.

“So all those adults who have been out there for 25 years, there wasn’t any place like Directions to give them another option besides the street.”

Scott said there needs to be more acknowledgement from provincial and federal government that homeless youth need services directed specifically towards them.