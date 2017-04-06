B.C.'s top judge takes to Twitter in second townhall

Some people say, "I'll see you in court."

But on Thursday, British Columbia's top judge turned that expression on its head when he saw them on Twitter.

Chief Judge Thomas Crabtree, 62, entered the social media fray to mark B.C. Law Day, hosting a Twitter "town hall," answering questions tweeted at him, and even posting selfies.

The session began at 11 a.m. sharp, with the Provincial Court account on Twitter announcing "All rise," as a Clerk would as a judge enters a courtroom.

The session got a shout-out earlier this week from proficient social media user Texas judge Don Willett, who's been referred to by the Washington Post as a "Twitter addict" for his voluminous stream of personal tweets, opinions and popular Internet memes.

But one user observed that tweeting justices is highly abnormal in Canada, compared to the U.S. particularly, where judges are openly partisan and in some cases even elected. Here are just a few of the most prolific, perhaps viewed by some making ill-advised court case-related jokes or partisan jabs.

Crabtree spent the rest of the session answering quesions on issues such as the need for plain language for people representing themselves without a lawyer, increasing diversity amongst judges, and restorative justice and First Nations court.

But he emphasized to several users that he wasn't able to touch any "political" subjects such as his opinion on cuts to legal aid funding, or whether Canada should axe preliminary hearings as some have proposed.