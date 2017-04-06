How a Canuck dictionary got a ‘skookum’ 50-year UBC update

You could call it a “skookum,” or great, discovery in Austria: a voluminous tome inside a special sleeve embossed with the crests of every Canadian province, buried in the reference stacks section of a Vienna University library.

What Austrian-born linguist Stefan Dollinger literally “stumbled upon” in 1999 was the 1967 Dictionary of Canadianisms on Historical Principles (DCHP), he told Metro, a meticulously researched tome of every known Canuck word or unique usage at the time.

Dollinger’s chance find led him to the University of British Columbia’s English Department — and eventually, to resurrecting a 50-year-old dictionary of uniquely Canuck vocabulary.

Related stories:

As Canada approached its 150th anniversary, the UBC linguist was approached by the reference book’s original publisher — to create an update, DCHP-2.



“I was worried about the daunting task but said yes anyway," he admitted in a Skype interview from Sweden. He enlisted undergraduate students in his courses to collect data, and in March released the dictionary’s second edition online. “The reception surprised me.

“Everyone seems to be excited about it. It's nice when you have solid evidence that what people do, have done for a long time, and do every day is cool.”

That’s because it turns out the art of compiling dictionaries — lexicography — “doesn't have the best reputation in Canadian linguistic circles, you know,” he said. “I think that's a pity and a mistake now but I didn't always think that way.”

Some linguists see dictionaries as too unscientific or subjective, he explained, and “not theoretical enough” compared to other areas of language research.

Many Canadians don’t even know they’re using distinct words when they call undercover police vehicles “ghost cars,” multilevel parking lots “parkades,” woven hats “toques,” or (if you’re from Saskatchewan) hooded sweaters “bunny hugs.”

But British Columbia and the West Coast have our own set of unique words or interpretations, from “slough” to “hyack” (see fact box).

The new edition adds 1,002 new words, and roughly 1,300 new meanings, he said, or around 10 per cent new material from the 1967 edition. But the meticulous work of sourcing and citing definitions and uses is barely begun, Dollinger insisted.

And the public’s enthusiasm for lexicography, he added, is perhaps a sign that “there's a void” that hasn’t been adequately addressed yet.

“There is plenty left to do,” he quipped. “So we're looking for the next editor, for DCHP-3.”

The searchable Dictionary is available online.



B.C. slang well-represented

Some Canuck slang is truly unique — such as “parkade” or police “ghost cars.”

But not all the words in the Dictionary of Canadianisms on Historical Principles (DCHP) are entirely distinct, some just have unique meanings here.

“Slightly different uses are the lion's share,” explained UBC’s Stefan Dollinger.

Although Newfoundland’s extensive vocabulary has a “special role,” the dictionary’s introduction notes, including “jonnick” (honest), “quisms” (quaint sayings), and “poisoned” (angry), Western Canada also finds a home in the tome. Here are just a few distinctly B.C. words:

Skookum

This still-popular word means “good, great, strong, big or brave” and was one of the 1,000 words added in the new DCHP-2 edition. Like many distinct B.C. words, it comes from the European-Indigenous dialect Chinook, once used for trade on the West Coast.

Bush ape

Another DCHP-2 addition, this word is B.C. slang for a logger and, the Dictionary notes, "does not seem to have been derogatory."

The new edition carries an editor's note that "bush ape" is "culturally significant to the province and is an example of the rich logging vocabulary that has developed in B.C."

Hyack

It means a “volunteer fireman,” and comes from New Westminster’s Ancient and Honourable Hyack Anvil Battery — which to this day still conducts ceremonial explosions as a Royal salute, and even has a Twitter account (@Anvilbattery).

Cariboo slum

“Thick slippery mud, or gumbo, found in the creek valleys of the B.C. interior.”

Slough