North Van ceremonies honour Indigenous soldiers who gave up status to fight in First World War

Three ceremonies being held this weekend will honour Indigenous military veterans whose sacrifices have been hidden from many history books.

The presentations will happen prior to a live production around the same topic titled Redpatch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening in North Vancouver.

Those three days mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge -- the landmark clash between Canadian and German troops in France during World War I.

Nyla Carpentier, the assistant director and cultural consultant for Redpatch, said several people from different cultures will honour the role of Indigenous soldiers in their own ways.

She said Squamish elder Bob Baker will present a song and a teaching, while Carpentier, who is of Tahltan and Kaska descent, plans to present poetry and a song from her communities. There will also be a bagpiper.

“It's really important to acknowledge these warriors and people who fought,” said Carpentier.

“What a lot of people don't know about Indigenous soldiers is that to become soldiers they had to give up their status. They really did make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Raes Calvert, the co-creator and lead actor in Redpatch, elaborated that even though up to 4,000 Indigenous men volunteered to enlist in the First World War, they still faced racism.

“They didn't get any of the post-war benefits that settler soldiers were able to get from the government at the time,” he said.

“A lot of these young men had difficulties returning to own communities because their communities felt they had betrayed them in a way.”

Redpatch tells the story of a young Métis soldier living in a Nuu-chah-nulth community, played by Calvert and inspired by his grandfather, who endures discrimination after volunteering to fight in the First World War. The entire cast – even European characters – are Indigenous in an effort to flip the pattern of Indigenous characters being played by white actors. Some of the male characters are also acted by women.

Calvert spent four and a half years with co-creator Sean Oliver researching and writing the historical drama – an effort that included travel to remote Nuu-chah-nulth territory and 13 drafts of script.

Calvert is Métis and his grandfather was a Canadian soldier in World War II, though he only began learning about some of the sacrifices made by Indigenous veterans in 2011 when the subject was touched on in a play that Oliver acted in.

“I was thinking, I'd be interested to know more about the Aboriginal soldiers who fought in the First World War, because it’s not in any of the history books I read in school,” he said.

“We started to do some research and unearthed some of this history. Not only did they fight, but they were of the utmost importance to some of the victories that Canada had.”

Carpentier, who also has relatives who fought in wars, said she feels the production has power because those involved are bringing ancestors into the room when they're sharing the story.

“It's really important to honour the past and bring that awareness into the present and that way we can carry our lives on in a good way in the future, so we don't have to repeat these battles, hopefully,” she said.