'Put yourself in my shoes': Mom of toddler who died in daycare writes to Premier Christy Clark

The mother of a toddler who died at an East Vancouver daycare wrote an open letter to B.C.’s premier, calling for changes to the province’s childcare system in light of her son’s “preventable” death.

Macallan Saini was almost 16-months old when he died at an unlicensed day care in January, according to his mother, Shelley Sheppard. Vancouver police are investigating his death.

Sheppard says she is appealing to Premier Christy Clark “from one mother to another.”

“The bond between a mother and child is the strongest bond that there is,” wrote Sheppard in the letter, posted on Facebook.

“As a woman and a mother, take a moment to think about my life now that Mac is no longer by my side.”

Sheppard, a social worker, wants the Premier to support the $10-a-day child-care plan that the BC NDP have endorsed.

She recounted how she tried to find another daycare that would take her son after he was injured at a licenced daycare. But after “countless” calls, Shepperd says she could not find a suitable place for her son where he would receive one-on-one time.

“With no other options and because we could not afford a nanny or to take more time off of work, we went with our only option and we placed Mac in an unlicensed home daycare,” she said.

“Mac died on his second full day at this day care and it was entirely preventable.”

Sheppard emphasizes she would not have placed her son in the daycare where he died if there had been licenced options available or if she had known the history of the day care.

She wants the province to establish a registry where parents can evaluate a daycare based on past parents’ experiences. That kind of transparency and access to information would keep day cares accountable, she explained.

Sheppard ends the letter with: