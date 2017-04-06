Man accused in crash that killed B.C. Mountie gets three-week court delay

VICTORIA — The case of a man facing charges for a crash that killed an RCMP officer on Vancouver Island has been delayed.

A provincial court judge in Victoria has granted a three-week delay so lawyers on both sides can work on an agreed statement of facts.

Const. Sarah Beckett died last April when her police cruiser was broadsided by a pickup truck in a Langford intersection.

Kenneth Fenton is charged with impaired driving causing death, flight from police, and dangerous driving causing death.

His lawyer, Dale Marshall, says both defence and Crown prosecutors asked for the delay and that no decision has been made about a possible plea.

The case is due back in court on April 27.

A trial was previously delayed while the Independent Investigations Office looked into the actions of another RCMP officer who was chasing the vehicle that hit Beckett's cruiser.